Women showed out in numbers during the Church of God in Christ’s (COGIC) 112th Holy Convocation in downtown St. Louis on Friday, November 8 for Morning Manna. During Morning Manna, approximately 10,000 women arrived at America’s Center to celebrate Women’s Day, a decade-long tradition that debuted at the National Holy Convocation originally held in Memphis, Tennessee.
Women gathered for service, some wearing white to represent purity. Hugs were shared as mothers of the church and women of faith greeted one another for prayer and praise.
“Women’s Day allows women from all over the world to worship together in synergy and to hear the voice of the general supervisor and move in unity toward our God-given purpose,” said Mother Barbara McCoo Lewis, general supervisor, COGIC International Women’s Department.
Friday’s Morning Manna service incorporated convocation’s traditional points of praise as well as current issues troubling the community.
Keeping the faith, speaking up as believers, and being covered by the spirit were some of the topics discussed by Assistant Supervisor Joyce Rodgers, speaker for Friday’s manna service. Rodgers also discussed more troubling issues affecting the community. Gun violence, depression, and acknowledging people’s hurt comprised a compelling session with a captive audience.
“Come out, spirit of depression,” commanded Rodgers as she looked into a crowd of saints. “Touch your neighbor and say, ‘Don’t’ hate on where I am now when you don’t know what I’ve been through,’” said Rodgers.
The Morning Manna service proceeded as Rodgers pivoted to the fundamental concepts of the seven-day convention.
“Holiness is not about a dress or a handkerchief, it’s about a lifestyle,” said Rodgers. “Go back home and tell what the Lord has done because there is power in you. This is the week we have planted faith.”
Women’s Day originated with COGIC’s first General Supervisor, Mother Lizzie Robinson. Mother Robison was a public servant and teacher of the word of God. She became general mother of Women to help with the development of the church during its early stages. Today, Mother Lewis organizes Women’s Day for the convention.
COGIC continued its 112th Holy Convocation service through Sunday, November 10, including The Lord’s Day Service with Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr.
For more information on COGIC’s 112th Holy Convocation, visit www.cogic.org/hc2019.
