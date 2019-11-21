The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) brought back its 112th Holy Convocation to St. Louis from November 5-12, 2019 at the America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis, which was filled with 35,000-plus attendees is being held. This was COGIC’s tenth year returning its annual meeting to St. Louis.
“The Church of God in Christ has been dedicated to providing aid and assistance to the under-served of St. Louis through community events and efforts such as: Christmas in November, St. Louis Community Clean-Up, free health and jobs fairs, free legal advice through COGIC Law Day, a COGIC Reading Day at Cote Brilliante School and more,” Bishop Blake said.
“We pray that our commitment to give back to the city in this manner can alleviate the burden of those we are blessed to reach. The Church of God in Christ is honored to serve.”
The Church of God in Christ is the 4th largest Protestant group in the United States and the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world with 12,000 congregations in 105 countries and millions of adherents globally.
