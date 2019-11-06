The 112th Holy Convocation of the Church of God In Christ (COGIC) held a Prayer Walk at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis Sat. Nov. 2, 2019. Leading the group is Eastern Missouri Western Illinois evangelist Alfreda Williams. At right are Lady Rachel Hankerson walking with her husband Midwest Mo. COGIC Bishop Elijah Hankerson Pastor of The Life Center International COGIC. It runs through Nov. 12th.