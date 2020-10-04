SSM Health has named E. Gaye Woods, MBA, to SSM Health Ministries and its Board of Directors. SSM Health Ministries is the sponsoring body responsible for preserving SSM Health’s Roman Catholic identity and serving as liaison to the Vatican.
As the system director of Community Benefit for SCL Health, Woods is responsible for advancing initiatives that positively impact the overall health of the communities the Catholic health system serves across Colorado, Montana and Kansas, with a special focus on the underserved. She designs and implements programs that connect clinical delivery with community-based services to address the needs of vulnerable populations, including the underlying social determinants of health.
“Ms. Woods’ dedication to the mission of Catholic health care and her work to positively impact diverse and vulnerable populations make her an ideal fit for SSMHM and our board,” said Larry LeGrand, SSMHM president. “She will be a strong addition to our governance team as we work to transform health care for our communities.”
Woods serves as chair of the Advisory Board on Community Benefit for the Catholic Health Association and also is a member of CHA’s Advocacy & Public Policy Committee. She also is a board member for the Community First Foundation in Denver, Colorado, and served as a board member for the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation in Denver, as well as the Women’s Foundation of Colorado.
“Throughout her career, Woods has demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to eliminating health disparities for underserved populations and partnering with community organizations that have a similar focus,” said Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, president and CEO of SSM Health. “Her expertise and insight will be great assets to our ministry as we continue working to ensure high-quality care is both affordable and accessible for everyone we serve.”
Woods received her Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications and Marketing from Texas Tech University.
Faithful celebrated 65th Wedding Anniversary
Walter and Barbara Cole recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary. They are faithful, longtime members of Bethesda Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith, one of the largest African-American churches in the St. Louis area. Elder Walter Cole serves as one of the assistant pastors and Evangelist Barbara Cole has served in a countless number of leadership roles both locally and internationally.
Walter and Barbara are both very active in their church and in the community, and they love spending time with their family, especially celebrating holidays and special occasions.
COVID-19 could not stop their family from expressing love for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Their children used drive-by parades as a way to see them and shower them with love and gifts. Their children continued to let the creative juices flow and planned a beautiful celebration in honor of their parents 65 years of marital bliss with a vow renewal ceremony on July 5; social distance guidelines were followed. Walter and Barbara give God all the credit for bringing them together, keeping them together and bringing them to this milestone.
Walter Cole was born on March 16, 1935 in Birmingham, Alabama to Robert and Catherine Cole. His family moved to the St. Louis area in 1947. Barbara Jean Downey was born on December 15, 1936 in Madison, Illinois to parents Mack Downey and Alice Thomas. Barbara’s family relocated to Chicago, Illinois in 1945. A few years later, the family moved back to the St. Louis area.
Walter and Barbara met in the hallway while attending Sumner High School. These high school sweethearts later married on July 5, 1955. God blessed this union with five loving children: one daughter, Carlotta and four sons, Byron, Walter, Andre and Terence. In addition to their five children, the couple is blessed to have a son-in-love, James, four daughters-in-love (Katie, Cidd, Rochelle and Carla), 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
After 32 years of working as an oiler, Walter retired from McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) in 1998, and Barbara retired from St. Louis Comprehensive Healthcare as a chief radiologist and manager of the EKG and X-Ray Department in 1982.
