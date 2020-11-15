Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten and a committee of Ecumenical Leadership Council members, recently met with Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski for a private luncheon at the St. Louis Archdiocese in Shrewsbury.
As president of the Ecumenical Leadership Council of Missouri — St. Louis Chapter, Bishop Wooten wanted to extend a personal welcome to the newly arrived archbishop, and discuss issues of concern among the area's Black citizens, such as police reform, access to health care, and educational disparities, among others.
Ecumenical Leadership Council members attending the luncheon were Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Bishop Leroy Gill Jr., Bishop Timothy J. Smith, Atty. Kenneth S. Powell, Rev. Rodrick Burton, Min. Donald Muhammad, Bishop Nelson Watts Jr., and Rev. Charles Jackson.
Both Bishop Wooten and Archbishop Rozanski said that this first meeting was productive and they both look forward to the next.
