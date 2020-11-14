Reverend Keith Bernard Pendilton

Reverend Keith Bernard Pendilton

Installation Services for Reverend Keith Bernard Pendilton, the 10th Pastor of True Light Missionary Baptist Church will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m., with guest preacher, the Rev. Dr. Jesse T. Williams, Jr., senior pastor of Convent Avenue Baptist Church of Harlem in New York City, N.Y.   

The 3:00 pm service guest preacher is the Rev. Brandon A. Blake, senior pastor of New Sunny Mount Missionary Baptist Church, St. Louis.  Please join TLMBC at 2838 James “Cool Papa” Bell Ave.,  for these services. Church ph.  Masks are required; temperature taken upon entrance to sanctuary with seating every third row (three to a pew; families of the same household may be seated side-by-side on the pew). 

