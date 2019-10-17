The Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis will honor Billie Mayo, former director of the Saint Louis Urban Educational Leadership Cohort at Saint Louis University, and Rev. C. Jessel Strong, president of the St. Louis Clergy Coalition, at the organization's 27th annual Interfaith Dinner and Celebration in the Wool Ballroom at Busch Student Center on the campus of Saint Louis University on Thursday, October 24.
Called “Embracing Diversity Without Division,” the event is hosted this year by the Christian community and will feature a performance by Sisters of Story, a Chicago-based group of Muslim, Jewish and Christian women whose stories celebrate peace, curiosity and similarities among the faiths.
This event will be the year's largest interfaith gathering in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with more than 500 clergy, leaders and members of St. Louis' faith communities gathering for dinner, robust dialogue and more.
Billie Mayo of the Baha'i Faith has served for many years on the Interfaith Partnership Board and Cabinet and served as the organization's president during 2015-2016. She has introduced many people to the principles of the Baha'i Faith and has dedicated her life to bringing together people of diverse backgrounds.
Rev. C. Jessel Strong is an elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and has served on the judicatory Cabinet of Interfaith Partnership for several years. He is committed to promoting positive relations between religions and learning among people of different faiths.
This year’s organizing committee is:
- Chair, Maryl Walters, IP Cabinet, Christian Science
- Co-Chair, Karen Anderson, IP Cabinet, AME
- Marvin Anderson, IP Board, Christian Church, Disciples of Christ
- James Fowlkes-Comninellis, Archdiocese of St. Louis
- Lenny Frankel, IP Board, Judaism
- Sofia Grewal, VP IP Board, Sikh
- Bart Hildreth, IP Cabinet, United Methodist
- Paul Hintze, IP Cabinet, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Jue Huang, IP Board, Buddhist
- David Oughton, President IP Board, SLU Faculty
- Michael Pressimone, President, Fontbonne University, Roman Catholic
- Harvey Schneider, IP Board, Judaism
- Craig Workman, Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church.
Interfaith Partnership of Greater St. Louis is a collaborative organization open to people of all religions in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Its mission is to deepen understanding, respect and appreciation among all persons across lines of religious difference as we agree to differ, promise to love and unite to serve. For more information, visit www.Interfaithstl.org.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program will begin at 6:45 p.m. Free garage parking and complimentary valet parking will be available to guests, and complimentary childcare will also be provided (www.interfaithstl.org/childcare).
For more information and to order tickets, contact Leona Khalid at office@interfaithstl.org, by phone at 314-918-2541, or visithttps://tinyurl.com/yxosthx3.
