Rodrick Burton

Rodrick Burton pastor of New Northside Baptist Church and church member Leah Clyburn walk through the chruches North Point neighborhood handing out free mask for its residents Sat. Aug. 29, 2020. 

Rodrick Burton, pastor of New Northside Baptist Church, and church member Leah Clyburn walked through the church’s North Point neighborhood handing out free masks for its residents on August 29. The St. Louis County Health Department gave 100,000 masks to African-American congregations in the county, and the City of St. Louis Health Department gave 18,000 masks for the 27th Ward.

