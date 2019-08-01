Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s Missionary Ministry will host Cynthia Perkins Smith, the Woman’s Auxiliary president for the National Baptist Convention USA, for its Annual Day celebrations on August 3 and 4.
Smith will bring greetings on behalf of the Woman’s Auxiliary during the 10:45 a.m. worship services on Sunday, August 4. Later, at 4 p.m., she will be the keynote speaker for the Annual Day program. Sunday services are at Mt. Zion Church, 2235 Bond Ave., in East St. Louis. Rev. Dr. Curtis Levingston is pastor.
Leading up to that Sunday, she will be the guest of honor for a Meet & Greet reception and dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Mt. Zion Mission East, located at 425 N. 88th St., in East St. Louis. Rev. Harold Aldridge is pastor.
All events are free of charge.
After decades of serving as a leader and teacher with the National Baptist Congress and Convention, in 2017 she was appointed president of the National Baptist Convention’s Woman’s Auxiliary. In addition, she has served for five years as president of the Women’s Ministry of the Baptist, Missionary and Educational Convention (B.M. & E.) of the State of Michigan State Convention.
She is a sought-after speaker and teacher who has traveled broadly. Special speaking opportunities have taken her to Nassau, Bahamas; Frankfurt, Germany; Brooklyn, New York; Houston, Texas; The All Baptist Assembly in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the National Baptist Conventions held in New Orleans, Louisiana and Nashville, Tennessee.
Honors include the Grace A. Cobb Missionary Award, the Michigan Chronicle Salute to First Ladies Award and the B.M. & E. State Convention Ushers Speaker’s Award.
With a B.S. degree from Miles College in Birmingham, Alabama, she has taught in school systems in Alabama and Michigan.
Smith is First Lady of the historic New Bethel Baptist Church, in Detroit, Michigan, where Aretha Franklin’s father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, once pastored. Her husband, Pastor Robert Smith Jr., has led the church for more than 35 years. They have been married for 46 years and have four adult children.
