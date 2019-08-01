Muslim Advocates accused President Donald Trump of “openly embracing white nationalism” after he posted a series of bigoted tweets attacking U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.
“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted.
In fact, as the Washington Post reported, “Pressley was born in Cincinnati, Tlaib was born in Detroit and Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York — about 20 miles from where Trump was born. Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia; her family fled the country amid civil war when she was a child, and she became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.”
Scott Simpson, Public Advocacy director for the national civil rights organization Muslim Advocates, placed Trump’s attacks in the context of hate speech and attacks on Muslims. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are Muslim.
“Trump burst onto the political scene peddling the very same bigoted birtherism conspiracy theory that he used this weekend to attack four women of color serving in Congress. Despite real-life consequences for Americans who suffer from hate crimes, hate speech and bigoted policies, Trump continues to govern as a white nationalist,” Simpson said in a statement.
“Previous anti-Muslim rants from the president have already caused Rep. Ilhan Omar and others to receive numerous death threats. Further, we know that white nationalists who have attacked mosques, synagogues, gurdwaras and churches have consumed and expressed the same kind of dehumanizing, alarmist rhetoric that the president expressed on Sunday.”
Simpson also tried to move Trump’s attacks against the four Democrats outside of partisan politics.
“If you’re not condemning this bigotry, you’re co-signing it,” Simpson stated. “Donald Trump is not just a political actor making partisan attacks; he is openly embracing white nationalism as the animating force of his presidency and will continue to do so throughout the 2020 campaign. People of every identity and of both parties must condemn it.”
John Kasich, the former Ohio governor and Republican presidential candidate, also said Trump’s attacks should not be seen as a partisan issue – and also should be rejected by Jews and Christians, not only Muslims.
"What Donald Trump said about Democrat women in Congress is deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office. We all, including Republicans, need to speak out against these kinds of comments that do nothing more than divide us and create deep animosity - maybe even hatred,” Kasich said in a statement.
At the base of America is a Jewish and Christian tradition that says that we must realize that we are all brothers and sisters. Rhetoric like the president’s works against that foundation of our country and all that we teach our children."
