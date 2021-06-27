Leaders of the national NAACP and the Church of Latter Day used the week of Juneteenth to announce strengthening of a relationship established in 2018.
Derrick Johnson, NAACP president, and church Russell M. Nelson worshipped together on Sunday, June 13 and joined in a press conference Monday in Salt Lake City to “demonstrate greater civility, racial and ethnic harmony, and mutual respect” while eliminating “prejudice of all kinds,” Nelson said.
Johnson used the African greeting, “I see the Christ in you,” in his remarks.
“Our uniqueness is actually our genius,” Johnson said.
“And I believe the Lord truly wants us to bring all of our geniuses together behind a wall of love, so that we can truly experience his blessing. Thank you for this opportunity to worship with you today.
“As we stand next to our neighbors, we need to see the goodness in each other,” he said.
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, Johnson and Nelson wrote an op-ed for the publication “Medium” condemning racism.
“Unitedly we declare that the answers to racism, prejudice, discrimination and hate will not come from government or law enforcement alone,” they wrote.
“Solutions will come as we open our hearts to those whose lives are different than our own, as we work to build bonds of genuine friendship, and as we see each other as the brothers and sisters we are — for we are all children of a loving God.”
Until 1978, the Mormon church banned Black members from its all-male priesthood and from its temples. The practice lasted more than 150 years.
The church will donate $3 million to fund scholarships for three years for Black students through the United Negro College Fund. It also will give $250,000 to create a fellowship for students from the United States to travel to Ghana to learn about slavery, according to Nelson.
In addition, the church will give $6 million to fund three years of humanitarian aid aimed at helping underprivileged people in six metro areas of the United States.
“I know that (Jesus Christ) looks over the world and rejoices when people speak like Brother Johnson speaks of unity and putting down contention and trying our very best, as President Nelson and President Oaks have taught, to root out racism and prejudice,” Nelson said during the Sunday service at the downtown convention center.
“These are truly our initiatives and our goals and accepted teachings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
