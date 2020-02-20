Rev. William J. Barber II sang the gospel, along with Yara Allen and Rev. Traci Blackmon, during “The Revival: Time for a Moral Revolution of Values,” held at Christ The King United Church of Christ in Ferguson in 2016. He will speak and preach at New Life in Christ Church in O’Fallon, Illinois 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 26 as part of its White Privilege/Black Pride series.