Elizabeth Gassel Perkins, the campus president and chief academic officer for St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley, was recognized by North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice (NCCU).
NCCU honored Perkins for her leadership and commitment to racial harmony and justice at its 15th annual awards dinner on October 6.
Perkins received the organization’s Outstanding Education Award for her active support of NCCU activities and the college’s sponsorship of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, which she’s chaired the past two years.
The celebration highlights the legacy of Dr. King and recognizes those who continue his work in the community.
Each year the winners of NCCU’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Essay Contest deliver their speeches as part of the campus’ MLK celebration.
“I recognize Dr. Perkins for her achievements in establishing partnerships to enhance the education of students,” said Rance Thomas, president, NCCU. “This is especially true with respect to the Ritenour School District with providing dual education credit to high school students and with Emerson for STEM education as well as with other organizations.”
Perkins joined STLCC as provost of the Florissant Valley campus in August 2016 and served in that role until the title of provost was changed to campus president and chief academic officer in January 2019. In addition to her role as campus president, she serves as the administrator for the College’s dual credit, dual enrollment and early college partnerships.
While at STLCC, Perkins has led taskforces on developmental education redesign and waitlisting options for students and serves on a variety of committees for the College and campus. She serves as vice chair for North County Incorporated, and is a board member of the St. Louis County Workforce Investment Board and the Greater North County Chamber of Commerce.
Her passion and work with developmental education redesign and removing barriers to education is fueled by her commitment to access for all, as these barriers disproportionately impact students of color nationwide. The intention of her work in implementing multiple measures, co-requisition remediation, and other delivery models is to create access to education and help students graduate from college.
Andrew Langrehr, vice chancellor for academic affairs, wasn’t surprised Dr. Perkins was tapped for the honor.
“Dr. Perkins is an excellent campus and community leader,” he said. “Her heart for students and North County is demonstrated by continuous service in community organizations and relationship building.”
