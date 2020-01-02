In the unrest of the increasing number of killings that have taken place in the St. Louis community over the last couple of years, we have a fine example of a young man who burst from his situation of having a mom that committed suicide at his tender age of 10 and being raised by a grandparent in low-income family right in the streets of St. Louis. However, he experienced the positive impact of a village raising a child.
On October 27, we commemorated Pastor Willie E. Kilpatrick’s 20-year anniversary at Prince of Peace Church in Berkeley. A large component of his approach has been reaching into his personal life experiences and successfully creating a formula to keep children and youth engaged, off the streets, giving back and growing up to later come back to serve those in the community, reaching and touching based on their experiences.
Pastor Kilpatrick has been a beacon of light in this community during his leadership as senior pastor. He states, "Our churches should be a place of ministry, not merely a place of gathering." So he lives by that strategy daily. For the ones who don't come, he is growing outside the walls. Currently, he has established remote, small-group sessions where ministry leadership is going to Harris-Stowe State University to meet the young people where they are. His philosophy is: if they don't come to us, then we have to meet them where they are to get them where they need to be.
“There are times when you are involved in a situation that pits you against something or someone and you may think it's bad, so much so that you start focusing on the other stuff instead of your stuff and that's when you'll begin to start missing the mark. Instead of focusing on the system being broke, focus on how you can move forward, even in a broken system which ends up making you win in the end. Also, don't keep pressing forward knowing that the system is broke without trying to fix it,” Pastor Kilpatrick writes in his latest blog post.
“God has called us to be great leaders, and Jesus has set you in position and you ought to be strong enough in the Lord that you're able to say, ‘We dem boys.’”
COGIC deacon elected American Legion commander
Pastor Carl Terrell and the members of Bostick Temple Church of God in Christ, congratulate Deacon Hallie Williams for his election as the department commander for the State of Missouri American Legion. The American Legion is a patriotic Veteran's organization devoted to mutual helpfulness and is the largest Veteran's organization in the nation.
Deacon Williams, who resides in North St. Louis County, is a faithful member of Bostick Temple Church of God in Christ. A well-decorated veteran, he served as first sergeant in mortuary affairs. He retired after serving 33 years in the military and joined the American Legion.
Deacon Williams was born in Allendale, South Carolina and served in Desert Storm and Iraq.
