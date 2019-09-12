The inaugural #SheCan Summit will bridge the gap between spiritual and professional growth for entrepreneur women by gathering 300 women and girls on October 18-19 at Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd #4339 in Manchester, for action-packed events, workshops and networking.
The event, hosted by the Midwest nonprofit the Social Synergy Project, is an extension of the organization’s mission to deliver entrepreneur support through business resources and live events.
“Most conferences address either spiritual growth or professional development, but the two are not mutually exclusive,” says Kristy Jackson, serial entrepreneur and cofounder of the Social Synergy Project along with her husband James. A. Jackson II.
The #SheCan Summit is a global event providing women leaders and entrepreneurs with faith strategies, resources and inspiration that bring the spiritual and professional together. The St. Louis entrepreneurship ecosystem is booming with over 20 coworking spaces and 9,000 nonprofit business operating within the region. Still, many female entrepreneurs of color and faith-based businesses are underestimated and underserved.
Jackson said #SheCan is a catalyst to drive faithpreneurs towards resources to help them grow themselves and their businesses. Jackson believes the spiritual connection of this event further adds to the benefits attendees receive.
“We are giving women practical tools to grow their faith and their business,” says Jackson.
She said #SheCan is based on the knowledge that the future of the globalized economy is female. Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work are key to achieving the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development goals and eradicating poverty.
“To keep this event affordable for entrepreneurs with little to no professional development budgets, we have engaged sponsors to offset some registration costs,” says Jackson.
Through online attendance and the in-person St. Louis event, the #SheCan Summit has a global reach and a local impact.
“The #SheCan Summit is built upon leadership development and business growth in the context of four pillars: faith, empowerment, activation and accountability,” said #SheCan ambassador Michele Y. Wright, founder of United Community Services. “We believe in faith. We believe in women. We believe #SheCan.”
Saturday’s conference will feature Reshaunda Thornton, author and TEDX Speaker, as the lunch & learn keynote speaker as well as multiple breakout options within the four pillars.
The #SheCan Summit will employ a unique, intergenerational approach. Girls ages 11-18 will have the opportunity to attend Girls Lead and Make Moves, or GLAMM, youth sessions created in partnership with #SheCan. In addition to the live event, #SheCan will offer an online platform, making the summit available to women and girls anywhere in the world.
In connection with the Summit, #SheCan is awarding six local women. The featured honorees are Maida Coleman, Missouri Public Service Commission; Cathy “Mama Cat” Daniels, founder of PotBangerz; Kathy Lambert, co-founder/CEO Connections to Success; Lisa Nichols, CEO Technology Partners; Sharon Randle Gardner, partner and director, Eddie Randle & Sons Funeral Home; Jannelly Villegas, educator and activist.
“Each of these women have taken their faith into the public sphere to serve others,” said Jackson.
More information is available at www.shecansummit.com.
