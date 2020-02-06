Sean “Scooda” Thomas has launched a contemporary urban gospel radio station. The station is called Praise 365 and can be heard online through various platforms, including Live365, Online, Alexa Enabled Devices and Simple Radio/Streema.
The format will feature urban gospel contemporary hits throughout the day with artists such as Travis Greene, Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Marvin Sapp, and Koryn Hawthorne. There will also be spotlights and programs that will feature local talent and give them an opportunity to share their talents on a radio platform.
The station is programmed by Thomas, a young black man from St. Louis who hosts “The Scooda Radio Show” and has held several positions and produced/engineered various talk show programs on Hallelujah 1600 AM, Praise 95.1 FM and 1260 AM.
“I bring a hip, hype and motivational program to the listeners,” Thomas told The American when he brought “The Scooda Radio Show” to KATZ Hallelujah 1600AM. “I'm looking to bring a young audience to the station.”
Praise 365 will also carry a select group of local and national Christian teaching programs, with the addition of “The Scooda Radio Show,” “The CBC Radio Show” and a national syndicated radio program by Sheryl Underwood, “Spiritual Nourishment Radio.”
“I believe that with the loss of our first urban gospel station, Praise 95.1FM, we had a thirst for more radio that caters to inspiring and encouraging the public,” Thomas said.
“That’s why I feel led to bring Praise 365 Radio to the masses. Based on conversations with many in the St. Louis area, the community has been waiting to enjoy gospel and are ready to support.”
Thomas identifies as “a husband, father, radio personality, graphic designer, recording artist, public speaker but most importantly a Christian.” He has been in radio and music for 10 years and has shared stages with Tamela Mann, LeCrae, Kel Mitchell, Trip Lee and Willie Moore Jr.
He said that God has placed him on several platforms and he is not done sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ wherever he goes – whether by rapping, talking on the radio or doing his day-to-day work with Scooda Ink: Graphics & More. He considers himself a living testimony to using what you have and using no excuses to get things done.
"I simply want to help lead people to Christ and show them that life is more than just what social media and the world views in regards to being negative,” Thomas said.
“Life should be valued and appreciated, because you only get one."
Praise 365 is a media partner with The St. Louis American.
Listen to Praise 365 at www.praise365radio.com. For more information on Thomas, visit https://www.iamscooda.com/.
