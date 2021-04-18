Third recording by local mega church making impact within gospel industry
The Shalom Church City of Peace wants to continue inspiring the expectancy of hope through the unfailing Word of God and are doing so through their powerful music ministry.
Under the pastoral leadership of Dr. F. James Clark and the musical direction of Dello Thedford, Shalom Church released their third project “VICTORIOUS.” The six-track offering was recorded live last year. Billed as Dr. F. James Clark presents Shalom Church and Friends, the recording also features some of St. Louis’ finest singers and musicians.
The EP’s title track is their latest Gospel radio single to rise up the radio charts. "Victorious" is an anthem of hope and praise delivered by the mighty voices of the award-winning Shalom Church choir featuring Dr. Timothy Price, III. Shalom will release the official lyric video for "Victorious" on Thursday, April 15 by way of their YouTube page.
Shalom has earned three Stellar Award nominations by way of their music ministry. They received a 2016 Stellar Award nomination for Contemporary Choir of the Year and their NextGeneration Choir received two 2018 Stellar Award nominations for New Artist of The Year and Contemporary Choir of the Year.
“I could stop and just say I’m happy for our church choir, but I’m happy for our city,” Pastor Clark said regarding the release of their debut CD “Simply Amazing” in 2016, which debuted at number three on the Billboard Gospel Charts.
“This is something I think all of us should be proud of – and, while we have the moment to rejoice about it, to do so,” said Clark.
For more information about the Shalom Church City of Peace Music Ministry, visit www.shalomandfriends.com
