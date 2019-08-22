STL sailor sings the gospel at sea

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jarvis Mcintire from St. Louis sang in the choir group during a Protestant Worship Service aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Wasp Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is currently participating in Talisman Sabre 2019 off the coast of Northern Australia. A bilateral, biennial event, Talisman Sabre is designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability through realistic, relevant training necessary to maintain regional security, peace and stability.
Arts & Faith St. Louis to present free interfaith concert
Arts & Faith St. Louis will present “Songs of Hope,” its free annual interfaith concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd.
This year’s concert, “Songs of Hope,” will feature both adult and young singers and musicians from six faith communities – including Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Buddhist vocal ensembles from across the metropolitan area who will share their songs and music of hope.
Also featured will be celebrated soprano Christine Brewer, performing new music by composer and clarinetist Stephanie Berg that was recently premiered at Powell Symphony Hall, and a specially-assembled Interfaith Youth Chorus led by Maria Ellis.
New this year will be a storyteller chosen in collaboration with the MU Extension Division Storytelling Festival.
After the concert, the audience will be invited to mingle outside on Washington Boulevard with the artists and faith ensembles and participate in creating “#HopeMural” developed by an interfaith group of teens through Interfaith Quest led by Beth Damsgaard-Rodriguez.
This is the ninth year that Arts & Faith St. Louis has presented a free concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall with the mission “to build a harmonious St. Louis.”
In recent years Arts & Faith St. Louis expanded its reach beyond its annual concert to further community and interfaith connections through new collaborations. In 2018, Arts & Faith St. Louis began a partnership with the Saint Louis Art Museum and Interfaith Partnership on Faith and the Visual Arts, creating interfaith tours that use the museum’s collection to build understanding among religions. Arts & Faith St. Louis continues to collaborate with the Saint Louis Art Museum and is working on additional projects that will take place in the coming year.
Arts & Faith St. Louis began in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and continues to bring together the faith and arts communities by using the unique power of the arts to create shared experiences and inspire thoughtful discussion among diverse audiences.
Tickets are free and are available for pickup at the performance. Doors open 4:30 p.m. For more information about the concert or other programs of Arts & Faith St. Louis, contact Barbara Murray at: bmurray@thesheldon.org or 314-553-9900.
