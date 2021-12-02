Don Victor Mooney and his family from Queens, New York, were humbled to have a moment with Pope Francis at the conclusion of his General Audience on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2021.
Mooney presented a wetsuit with Papa Francisco inscribed in bright yellow colors and the AIDS ribbon below, which he wore on his first transatlantic rowing attempt from Goree Island, Senegal. Pope Francis listened as Mooney shared his ten year journey in fighting AIDS and the Papal blessing 17 years ago St. John Paul II. The Pontiff encouraged Mooney to keep fighting against AIDS.
On a fourth try, Mooney completed a transatlantic row from Masaplomas, Gran Canaria, a part of the Canary Islands to New York' Brooklyn Bridge. Mooney followed one of the transatlantic slave trade routes. The twenty-one month journey was to encourage voluntary HIV testing. Mooney has now lost two brothers that lived with HIV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.