A century ago, between May 31 and June 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, more than 1,000 homes and businesses were burned to the ground in an area known as “Black Wall Street.”
Up to 300 Black Tulsans lost their lives when thousands of armed white rioters attacked, looted and burned the businesses and houses. Some committed drive-by shootings, riding through Black residential neighborhoods and shooting any Black person they saw. Survivors later recounted planes flying overhead and dropping bombs filled with flammable materials.
The only edifice to survive the eighteen hours of destruction was Vernon Chapel A.M.E. Church, a place where Black people hid to escape the violence. Though Rev. Robert Turner, the current pastor of Vernon Chapel, lauds the resilience of Greenwood, he points out the historical ramifications the massacre has had on the community.
“In this one or two block area, we still have about 26 Black-owned businesses in the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce,” Turner said. “But to go from like 600 hundred to less than 30, shows how far we have fallen. But there are still remnants left.”
At Vernon Chapel, the basement survived but the sanctuary and other buildings needed to be rebuilt. Reconstruction of the church started right after the massacre, and through community efforts and grants from local foundations in Tulsa, the main church building was fully rebuilt by 1928. The church has been in operation and growing in membership since then.
Historians, activists, politicians and community members are honoring the victims of the massacre and keep the memory of this horrific tragedy alive. The city of Tulsa is hosting an array of events, which will continue through the summer, to honor the centennial of the massacre, Included are art projects, vigils, officially recognizing historically significant locations in Greenwood and a nationally-televised commemoration event with speakers and performers.
“There are several things we are doing to commemorate,” said Turner. “We are having a celebration of the stained-glass windows created by the survivors, a prayer wall for racial healing, a revival, and there are other events going on around the community.”
The community is still seeking the economic restoration it is owed. Descendants of survivors have sued the city of Tulsa for reparations and, importantly, documents related to the massacre. Though honoring victims of the event and learning this troubling history is important, Turner believes that current and future efforts should be focused on reparations for those who perished.
“It’s justice that’s been delayed, it’s injustice that hasn’t been recognized and needs to be atoned for,” said Turner, who was attacked by a white mob last July while delivering a sermon calling for reparations at City Hall.
“It’s important because it was hidden for so long and we need to make sure this incident of racial terror is known by everybody so it won’t happen again and so justice can be finally served.”
Joshua Adams is a staff Writer for Colorlines and an educator from the south side of Chicago.
