What began as an attempt to watch In the Heights on my smart television ended with me marveling at hidden treasures.
Like so many, I was excited about the movie but disappointed that I did not have the HBOMax app on my smart TV. A technical incompatibility does not allow it to download HBOMax. But I have the app on my laptop. I did not want to watch it on my laptop, I wanted to watch on my TV.
I thought for a few minutes: How do I connect my laptop to my television? I have watched videos on my DVD player, so I knew I could do it. I just could not remember how I did it. When I saw a suggestion from an internet search, I realized I could use an HDMI cable to connect the laptop. That sounded simple enough.
It took me a few minutes to find the HDMI cable input on the back on the TV and connect it. My next question was: Where is the input/source button on the remote control? I could not remember so I just pressed the one in the top right corner. It was red and looked like it was important. And then the most amazing thing happened: an entire menu of channels popped up.
“What are these and how long have they been on my television?” was my first thought. I quickly forgot about watching In the Heights because I was now fascinated by what seemed like hundreds of streaming channels.
There were channels for news, sports, music and TV shows (there is a The Love Boat channel). It took me about 15 minutes to scroll through every channel listed. I was amazed at how many there are and the fact that I had no idea they were there. I discovered one I wanted to stream but had not made the time to download it…and there it was already on my television.
After I watched the movie, I scrolled back through the channels in awe of all the content. The more I thought, the more I felt that this is how we treat God and his blessings/promises for our lives.
We do not realize all we can access. It may take going down an unexpected path to realize all that God has for us. 2 Corinthians 9:8 says, ““And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.”
I thought my pressing a remote-control button was going to show me one thing, then it showed something even more amazing.
Shewanda Riley is a Fort Worth-based author of “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.”
