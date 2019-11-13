When the world gets crazy, I mean absolutely chaotic, what do you do? How do you handle it? When nothing makes any sense, where do you go to find your sanity? When the world goes mad, how do you find clarity in the middle of confusion?
Confusion in my life runs rampant the more distance I allow between me and God. A guaranteed invitation to insanity in your life is to seek something other than the kingdom of God first. You want crazy? Simply say, “Hello, world!”
With all that’s happening in the world today, I often find myself lost. It’s not that hard. Just read the papers, tune in the news. Just listen to the president. What it has done for me however, is gaining the wisdom that there is a definite need for consistency in my faith walk.
As a minister friend of mine says, being a Christian is a full-time job. You don’t get the summer off; no Spring Break. And you do need to work nights and weekends. You can’t get comfortable with how well you think you’re doing God’s will.
The devil is ever vigilant. When you get tired, Satan has a bed and breakfast for you. When you’re thirsty, he’s got just what you need to quench it. When you lose focus, guess who’s got the right game to fill your imagination? If you’re not careful, you’ll wake up one day thinking you’re closer to God, only to find out your confidant is a bona fide dream killer.
Once God gets your attention, He has His ways of letting you know it’s Him and it’s time for you to get busy. For me it was Psalm 23: “Yea though I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil, for thou (God) are with me.”
At a time when chaos was ruling my world and confusion was running rampant, I was blessed to realize that I had let God fall by the wayside and the devil was quite eager and more than willing to ride shotgun. It was that “with me” part of Psalm 23 that resonated. When God comes knocking, He has a way of letting you and the devil know that somebody else is in His seat and, thankfully, God ain’t having it.
I found myself on many a night worrying about what was going on. I thought I was okay, not realizing it was the “I” that was killing me. I’d forgotten Psalm 22, the part that says: “All the ends of the earth will remember and turn to the Lord, and all the families of the nations will bow down before Him, for dominion belongs to the Lord and He rules over the nations.”
Right! Immediately, I began to close the gap between me and God. Everything I have and think I own belongs to Him. It’s His, and I am blessed to know, appreciate and subsequently, submit to His will and not my own. It’s amazing how this simple truth can bring peace of mind when it seems an impossibility.
When all hell is breaking loose in your world, heaven can break out in a heartbeat, if you’ll just remember to stop the car and change who is in your passenger seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.