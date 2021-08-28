When it comes to community service and outreach, the St. Alphonsus Liguori “Rock” Catholic Church gets fired up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Rock Church partners with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. louis on the public safety initiative “Grills to Glory,” where children and families receive free refreshments and recreation.
“We provide a safe haven for people in the neighborhood and for those who want to come worship with us,” said Father Steve Benden of the Rock Church, which has been located at the intersection of Grand Blvd. and Cook Ave. for over 150 years.
A Catholic Parish with a large African American congregation, The Rock is a Redemptorist Parish whose parishioners are dedicated to serving the poor and most abandoned. Its liturgies “reflect our culture, and are complimented by two dynamic Gospel choirs,” according to The Rock website.
“Our historic church features fabulous Old-World architecture, beautiful stained glass, incredible stone and marble work, and one of four surviving pipe organs of its kind in the country.”
Throughout its history, the church has partnered with several community organizations, including the Urban League, on initiatives to serve the low-income residents, increase public safety and enhance the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods.
“The St. Alphonsus Rock Church has many missions and values that I agree with. We care about taking care of the poor and those who are underrepresented. We have had a food pantry for many years for those who do not have access to food,” said parishioner Kathy Conley-Jones, founder and president of The Conley Financial Group.
“The Rock embodies a whole community and is one of the few places where you can go on a Sunday and see various diverse people. We are integrated but we also have a love for the St. Louis community, which can be very segregated.”
In 1990, renovation of the church with an African American motif was completed, and Father Charles “Chuck” Bierwaltes was appointed pastor.
He completed the renovation of the church by installing air-conditioning, reorganized the Parish Council and established new by-laws.
An avid drum player, “Father Chuck” was the drummer for the "Jesus Gang," a gospel singing group comprised of children from the Blumeyer Village housing complex.
In addition to its traditional church service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Rock Church has an HIV, Health and Social Service Ministry, Peace and Justice Ministry and a Food Pantry.
The Church also sponsors an annual Back to School Fair and Christmas Giveaway.
“The Rock is one of the hallmark African American Catholic churches in the United States. We are primarily a pastoral church which actively believes in taking care of the poor,” said Father Rodney Lee.
