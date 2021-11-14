During the State Fair of Texas, my colleagues and I work seven days a week for almost a month. Long work hours can leave you tired, irritable, and yearning for sleep. Although it’s temporary and something I was prepared for, it doesn’t remove what you experience physically, mentally, and emotionally. I think that’s the case for our lives. I think we realize life will be hard and filled with challenges. We know with our heads but when it happens, our hearts, emotions and even our bodies don’t often align.
We know the pain we endure is temporary but now, the pain supersedes everything. It is so easy to complain and whine about our circumstances because of how we feel versus what we know to be true. We know God is able, yet we will doubt God’s ability to make things happen for us. We know God is the Creator of heaven and earth, and yet, we act as if God is not in control. We know God cares for us but when something happens to us that is not what we expected, we believe God forgot about us or is punishing us. It’s easy to begin to place more confidence in ourselves than in God. When I focus solely on what is in front of me, I can miss all the things going on around me.
The Bible tells us there are consequences in solely depending on ourselves and our limited vision. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. Be not wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and turn away from evil. It will be healing to your flesh and refreshment to your bones.” (Proverbs 3:5-8) When we trust God’s plan, put God first, we can rest in knowing God will make things work out not because of our wisdom but knowing God’s plan is greater than our own.
Can I really trust God with taking care of this for me? Just as there is physical exhaustion, we can become mentally and emotionally exhausted, affecting our relationship with others and God. God knows the importance of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual rest. It is a matter of trusting God to be our source of replenishment when our tanks are low, and we can’t go further.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28) Trust and rest go together. We must believe God is able to give to do this for us, but it is contingent upon our willingness to surrender. “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” (Psalm 91:1-2) Trusting God is necessary for our rest. This has been such a difficult season for so many of us.
If God repeatedly shares the importance of rest, there are lessons for us to know it is a part of our journey if we want to experience God’s best for our lives. “There remains, then, a Sabbath-rest for the people of God; for anyone who enters God’s rest also rests from their works, just as God did from his.” (Hebrews 4:9-10). Want God’s best? Trust God and Rest.
Texas Metro News columnist Froswa’ Booker-Drew is founder and CEO of Soulstice Consultancy, and State Fair of Texas VP of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances.
