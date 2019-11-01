The Arts and Education Council awarded nine grants to local arts organizations that, according to the council, “demonstrate diversity or seek to expand support of programs, leadership and access and that show promise for creative new directions in arts and cultural programming.”
The Black Rep, CAIR-Missouri, Cinema St. Louis, Creative Reaction Lab, Gateway Korea Foundation, The Griot Museum of Black History, Intersect Arts Center, Metro Trans Umbrella Group and MindsEye all received grants from the Creative Impact Fund for Diversifying the Arts. funded by a $50,000 gift from local community leaders.
The Black Rep will perform the musical “Bubbling Brown Sugar.” CAIR-Missouri will present the Great Muslim Food Festival. Cinema St. Louis will produce its thirteenth annual QFest of LGBTQ+ films. Creative Reaction Lab will teach diverse youth to design healthy and equitable communities. Gateway Korea Foundation will curate a collection on Korean textile art. The Griot Museum of Black History will produce an illustrated booklet. Intersect Arts Center will studio sessions, mentorship and exhibitions. Metro Trans Umbrella Group will curate an art exhibition, Transcending the Spectrum. MindsEye will create a safe space for artists, people with disabilities and community leaders to discuss improving accessibility.
Applications were reviewed by a community advisory panel after an advisory committee was formed to guide the council in the program’s development. The committee members were Chris Clark of Cinema St. Louis, Carmen Dence of Grupo Atlantico, Jason Frazier of MindsEye, Ron Himes of the Black Rep, Sayer Johnson of Metro Trans Umbrella Group, Faizan Syed of CAIR-Missouri, Solomon Thurman Jr. of 10th Street Gallery, and Sara Burke and Keith Tyrone Williams of the Arts and Education Council board.
For more information, visit KeepArtHappening.org/grant-programs.
