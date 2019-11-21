Kimberly C. Hodge-Bell is Macromolecule Toxicology Lead at Bayer Crop Science. In this position, she provides toxicology support regarding scientific principles of human health risk assessment for new and existing products to inform business decisions and enable successful product registration and commercialization, globally. She is a strategic scientific leader with a career focused on toxicological weight of evidence risk assessment and risk-based defense. She is active with Bayer’s Diversity & Inclusion Business Resource Groups.
St. Louis American: Tell us about your current position, its responsibilities and challenges and how you are able to make a difference.
Kimberly C. Hodge-Bell: I am currently the Macromolecule Toxicology Lead at Bayer Crop Science. In my current role, I am accountable for generating key safety data for Bayer’s product portfolio to support global regulatory submissions and commercialization. Additionally, I am responsible for developing safety assessment strategies, providing technical leadership and effectively communicating about the safety of our products. I actively engage with global regulatory authorities (e.g., the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency), represent the company on cross-industry taskforces and share pertinent information about our products with academics and the general public.
One of the biggest challenges is the increasing communication gap between the scientific and non-scientific communities. As a strong advocate for science, I am intentional about utilizing my communication skills and technical knowledge to engage in meaningful conversations with nonscientists.
I often participate in outreach efforts such as speaking at colleges and universities, serving as a Scientific Ambassador within the community and participating in mentorship programs to help mitigate the increasing communication gap.
St. Louis American: Business is a team sport. Tell us about your current team, how you fit into it, and who helps to support your work.
Kimberly C. Hodge-Bell: Yes! Business is a team sport. I work with a dedicated group of scientists with different backgrounds and collectively we are responsible for ensuring that global regulatory safety requirements for our products are met. Whether it is here in North America, in Europe, Asia or South America, we work together to assess, understand and accurately communicate the safety of our products. My role is broader than developing safety assessment strategies and providing technical leadership; I am also committed to providing opportunities for the team to focus on their personal and professional development. I believe helping others focus on their development is beneficial to both the employee and the employer.
St. Louis American: Tell us about any previous positions you have held, in business or any other field, that contributed to your development and helped prepare you for your current role.
Kimberly C. Hodge-Bell: I have worked as an industry professional for the past 16 years. When I first started, I would not take any assignments that required me to make presentations outside of my group. I felt if you were not a scientist, it would be too complicated to explain my work without all the details. One day after a scientific presentation I asked several colleagues what they thought of the presentation. I was astounded by the response, “I did not know what they were talking about” or “they lost me after the first slide”. I have leveraged this and other experiences throughout my career to help me talk about science in a clear, concise and consistent manner. This experience helped to develop and prepare me for my current role in many ways, especially in the area of communication.
Additionally, I previously held the chairperson position of the Marketing and Messaging Ministry at First Baptist Church of Chesterfield where I am a member. In this role, I gained valuable experience in effectively communicating to a wide variety of individuals with various backgrounds (e.g., spiritual, education, generational) to promote or communicate ideas from the leadership of the church. I learned to tailor my communication to incorporate the diverse backgrounds of my audience. This experience helped my development and prepared me for my roles at Bayer as I employed a similar approach when communicating science on a global level.
St. Louis American: Tell us about any mentors crucial to your development.
Kimberly C. Hodge-Bell: I would not be where I am today without the guidance and support of great mentors, coaches, and sponsors. I have personal and professional mentors who help me navigate this road called life. All of those who have mentored me are great for one reason or another. One pearl of wisdom I received on my journey is the importance of the concept “Learn, Earn and Return.” My mentor shared with me to always be a student open to learning, be your best self and it will earn you the trust and respect of others, and to return what others have invested in you by consistently giving back. Being a recipient of great mentorship has taught me the importance of being a mentor.
St. Louis American: Tell us about your educational journey.
Kimberly C. Hodge-Bell: Learning is a lifelong process. I am a proud graduate of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities. I received my Bachelor's of Science in Biology (magna cum laude) from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia and earned a doctorate in Biomedical Science (concentration in Pharmacology and Toxicology) from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. Upon completion of my graduate work, I completed a postdoctoral training fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In addition to my formal training, I have completed numerous leadership programs and training throughout the years. At Bayer, I was inducted into the Fellows Program and most recently participated in the Women’s Leadership Program. All these experiences have taught me the importance of continued growth, even when it is uncomfortable.
St. Louis American: Tell us about any relevant personal information you would like to share with the community – your family, friends, home church, passions.
Kimberly C. Hodge-Bell: Beyond the walls of Bayer, I have a very active life. I am an active member of First Baptist Church of Chesterfield and continue to serve as support to church leadership. I serve on several elected and appointed committees advancing science and inclusivity in the community. I am also a member of the United Way Charmaine Chapman Society and Women’s Leadership Society and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. I participate in numerous outreach efforts and make time to mentor scientists and young women.
In my limited spare time, I enjoy reading, baking and photography/graphic design. Finally, I would like to thank my friends and family for their prayers, love, support and sometimes candid feedback. Thank you, I am better because of you! Special thanks to my husband, W. Shaun Bell, and my two “fearfully and wonderfully made” children for their unwavering love and support.
