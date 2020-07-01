What is your current health care position?
I currently serve as a board-certified Family Medicine physician providing comprehensive quality care to children and adults of all ages. I have a special interest in obesity medicine and diabetes care particularly since evidence has been shown that obesity management may slow the progression from pre-diabetes to diabetes. In addition, I collaborate with midlevel practitioners, both medical students and resident physicians.
How do you feel you are able to make difference in this position?
I don’t take it lightly the fact that I have been given the opportunity to impact the lives of others. Serving the community is a ministry for me. One of my most rewarding experiences is when an uninsured patient obtains health coverage and lets me know that they have made a choice to continue their care with myself, stating, “When I was uninsured, you took great care of me. I will not go anywhere else.”
Health care is a team sport. Tell us about your team and how they help you succeed?
Our patient care team is unique. The extended primary care team is interdisciplinary and includes but is not limited to the primary care/ behavioral health model, nursing support, clinical pharmacist and ancillary services for which I depend on for success. We as a team have the grace to endure trials, pandemics, chaos and crisis.
COVID-19 has disrupted all of our work and lives. How has it disrupted your work, and how are you adapting?
The current pandemic has introduced fear, anxiety, hopelessness, and uncertainties. Particularly, these realities have been more devastating to the vulnerable population that Care STL Health serves. There appears to be both an economic and public health approach to this pandemic with different strategies to lessen the gravity.
Yet, I have utilized the available resources to continue caring for patients through virtual visits which have been received well by many of my patients. The use of virtual visits (both audio and video) provide not only continuity of care, but also comfort to many who otherwise have felt abandoned during this period of quarantine without the need to leave their home. I believe we will see victory particularly when we realize the many resources that are available.
I will say, to date, the majority of my patients are extremely proactive and align with the recommended preventative measures that are in place for wearing mask and practicing social distancing.
Do you have a previous position that helped prepare you for this work? If so, tell us about that.
I served as the chief medical resident during the last year of my residency training at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn NY. It prepared me for such a time as this, and I am forever thankful to my then Department leaders, Drs. DeRose, Vincent and Aghabi. Hindsight is 2020, as I appreciate and value now more than ever the periods during my family medicine residency training where the workload was extremely challenging.
Mentors are crucial to the development of a successful professional. Tell us about a mentor and how that person guided you.
Hands down, my mother was my most valuable mentor. She would always share a quote with me: “Good Better Best, Never Stop Until Your Good is Better and Your Better is Best” (unknown author).
Missouri voters have an opportunity to expand Medicaid with Amendment 2 on the August 4 ballot. Expand Medicaid in Missouri – yes or no? Why or why not?
I will vote Yes on Amendment 2 which will allow more uninsured adults to have access to health care and the ability to seek health care earlier. Voting Yes for Amendment 2 will ultimately reduce the rising cost of health care in Missouri. More persons would be able to seek primary and secondary preventive care before disease processes begin and reduce acute care visits to the Emergency Department.
Is there anything about your personal life that you would like to share with the public celebrating your award?
To God Be the Glory.
I truly know my purpose in life and have an amazing supportive fan club – my extended family, friends and faith community. You all know who you are and what you mean to me!
To David, my husband and best friend for 30 years, Elayna and Emmanuel, aka “Manny,” my awesome children, you all are my inspiration.
Thank you to the Board of Directors, Mrs. Angela Clabon, CEO, executive leadership team, entire CareSTL Health staff, and patients for your support.
Thank you to The St. Louis American newspaper for selecting me as a 2020 honoree and for all you do for the community.
Lastly, I am an avid skater, and soccer is my favorite sport.
