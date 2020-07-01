What is your current health care position? What are your responsibilities?
I am director of Youth Services for People’s Community Action Corporation. I create, arrange and implement various activities and events for the children and adolescents. I work with other individuals, schools, groups, agencies, public officials, and the community in order to provide a diverse range of services for youth and families. I assure students receive dental, immunization, physicals at Vashon High School. I provide school-based family support and connection to community resources for families of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds. I provide individual and group counseling to students with identified concerns and needs. I assist all students, individually or in groups, with developing academic, career and personal/social skills. I mentoring, coordinate College Fairs, and direct College Tours. I collaborate with parents/guardians and educators to assist students with educational, career, and life planning.
How do you feel you are able to make a difference in this position?
Having the opportunity to provide direct services has really allowed me to see gaps in our community and state that don’t address the challenges that disconnect our youth. My work ethic, commitment and devotion allow me to go above and beyond for my community. As the director of Youth Services, I am able to connect with several youth who may be homeless, in unstable households, runaways or just those individuals who may need additional resources. When in contact with such individuals, I am able to link them with social services to assist in providing them the necessities needed to make it day to day.
Health care is a team sport. Tell us about your team and how they help you succeed?
My team is dedicated from start to finish. We collectively work together to ensure that each and every individual or family member we meet walks away with the fulfillment of knowing not only their immediate needs have been addressed, but they were also provided additional resources to sustain them.
COVID-19 has disrupted all of our work and lives. How has it disrupted your work, and how are you adapting?
Though COVID-19 is a horrible situation going on it has led my team to touch the lives of hundreds of people and families on a weekly basis. We are now participating in providing free testing for individuals presenting symptoms. We have collaborated with agencies such as Food Bank, Metro Market, and Peoples Family of Corporations to provide fresh produce, fruit, care packages, baby food and more every Friday by drive-through at our Delmar and West Florissant sites.
The disruptive part of COVID-19 has stopped me for taking the students on the College Tour and having summer camp for our youth.
Mentors are crucial to the development of a successful professional. Tell us about a mentor and how that person guided you.
My mentor has encouraged and empowered me to be the best me. He saw potential in me that I overlooked and to this day, it amazes me how I’ve been able to pull these attributes out and bring them in tuition to make a difference. I would watch him and be amazed at how he was able to accomplish so much and still love and enjoy what he did. I wanted that same feeling and outcome. So, I started speaking with him often about my goals, visions and seeking advice on how I could make a difference. He would in turn give me useful feedback, positive criticism and allow me to shadow him during events or interaction with top executives. With this guidance, I pride myself in knowing I too can make difference in someone’s life, just my being compassionate in what I love.
Do you have a previous position that helped prepare you for this work? If so, tell us about that.
I would have to say as a student at Tennessee State University, I worked with young people in the capacity of the Boys and Girls Club of America. This afforded me the opportunity to work with children and their families in which I gained a plethora of experience working with low income families. This assisted me in being creative when it came to resources in order to assist these families. I also gained knowledge and experience in developing and implementing programs that fit specifically to those individuals in which I served.
Tell us about your experiences as a student that prepared you for this work.
While attending Tennessee State University I studied day in and day out, which I am grateful that I’m still able to retain a lot of the knowledge that came my direction from professors and peers. Knowing what I wanted to do at a young age, I made sure I kept my focus on the specifics of the “who and how.” Who can I help? How can I help them? I then began to volunteer. This put me in direct contact with so many people who was experiences hardships in many different areas. Being up front and personal with these situations has allowed me to be able to meet the people where they are. I’ve gained the familiarization of knowing exactly how to gather resources that will impact families in a great way.
Is there anything about your personal life that you would like to share with the public celebrating your award?
The thing that inspired me to want to help others derived from my freshman year in high school. There was a counselor who unfortunately overlooked over certain students. Unfortunately, all the attention was more focused on the A and B students, leaving other students to fall through the gaps, be dismissed, left with no resources, and no one to help push them to their highest potential. I knew this was no way any child or any person should be treated. From that moment on, I knew that I had to find a way to make a difference. I needed to be that voice, that person to say: I see you, how can I help?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.