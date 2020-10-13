Scott Leonard

Scott Leonard, World Wide Technology Raceway 2020 Motorcycle champion.  

Scott Leonard of Glen Carbon, Illinois won the King of the Arch competition at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois on Friday, October 2, during the all Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Leonard also is the track's 2020 Motorcycle champion.

