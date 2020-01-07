The standout senior guard led the Spartans to the championship of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament.
The 5’6” Hulbert averaged 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Spartans’ three victories. She scored a game-high 18 points, along with four assists and two steals in the Spartans’ 49-24 victory over Lutheran-St Charles in the championship game.
For the season, Hulbert is averaging 13.2 points a game while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range and 77 percent from the free throw line.
Hulbert will attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis next season on a basketball scholarship.
