The senior quarterback enjoyed a big game in leading the Panthers to a 42-0 victory over Timberland last Friday night.
Payne amassed 264 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns. He rushed for 204 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 57, 4 and 67 yards. He also passed for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
For the season, Payne has rushed for 1,118 yards and 14 touchdowns while passing for 677 yards and 11 touchdowns in leading the Panthers to an 8-0 record. Fort Zumwalt North will host Francis Howell Central in the regular season finale on Friday night at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.