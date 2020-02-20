The senior standout enjoyed a pair of big performances in leading the Wolverines to two big non-conference victories.
The 6’7” Fletcher scored a game-high 27 points in a 74-44 victory over Trinity Catholic. He followed up with a 24-point performance in a 70-63 victory over Mehlville. Fletcher made seven 3-pointers in the win over Mehlville.
For the season, Fletcher is averaging 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.
Fletcher will be headed to the University of Kentucky to play for John Calipari’s Wildcats next season.
