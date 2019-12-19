The senior standout forward enjoyed a big week of performances in three Panthers victories.
The 5’10” Bland had 27 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a victory over Rosati-Kain. She added 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and eight steals in a victory over University City and 29 points, five rebounds and 10 steals in a victory over Cleveland.
For the season, Bland is averaging 21.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.2 steals in leading Metro to a 6-4 record. She has already signed with Texas A&M - Commerce.
