The senior running back enjoyed a big performance in the Vikings victory over Troy last Friday night.
Niboh scored four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 42-24 victory over Troy during Homecoming weekend. Niboh scored on runs of 62 and 15 yards and pass receptions of 21 and 41 yards.
For the season, Niboh has rushed for 546 yards along with four receptions for 116 yards. He has scored nine touchdowns in leading Howell to a 4-1 record.
Francis Howell will visit Gateway Athletic Conference rival Fort Zumwalt West on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.