The junior standout led the Lions to a pair of victories with big performances last week.
The 6’5” Hampton scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 73-60 victory over Soldan at the Cardinal Ritter Classic. He followed up with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a victory over Parkway North.
For the season, Hampton is averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, two steals and one block per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.