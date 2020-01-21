The senior standout forward has been one of the most dominant post players in the St. Louis metro area.
The 6’3” Manuel had 22 points and 17 rebounds in a 54-47 victory over Eureka. She followed up with 12 points and 17 rebounds in a 41-23 victory over Oakville; 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-39 victory over Lindbergh; and 11 points and 15 rebounds in a victory over Parkway Central.
For the season, Manuel is averaging 16.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in leading the Falcons to a 12-2 season. As a junior, she led the Falcons to a district championship and a berth in the Class 4 state sectionals.
