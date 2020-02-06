The senior guard had a big week in leading the Hornets to three impressive victories.
The 5’8” Watkins had 20 points, three rebounds and seven steals in a 65-62 victory over Principia. She had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in a victory over Cleveland and 17 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in a victory over McKinley.
For the season, Watkins is averaging 26.6 point, 6.2 rebounds and 6.9 steals a game, which is first in the St. Louis metro area.
