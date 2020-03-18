The talented sophomore had a big weekend in helping the Lions to the Class 3 state championship in Springfield.
The 6’2” Burden averaged 17 points as the Lions clobbered Blair Oaks and Charleston to win their eighth state championship. Burden scored a game-high 18 points in the Lions 88-32 victory over Charleston in the state championship game. In the semifinals, Burden had 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 68-54 victory over Blair Oaks.
For the season, Burden averaged 11 points, four assists and two steals a game while shooting 54 percent from the field. A two-sport standout, Burden is also a major college prospect in football as a wide receiver.
