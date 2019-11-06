The senior standout was the individual champion at the Class 2, District 2 meet at Florissant last Saturday morning.
Stewart covered the 5,000-meter course in a winning time of 16 minutes, 05.86 seconds, which was nearly a minute ahead of his nearest competitor. Stewart has earned All-State honors the past two years after finishing second at the Class 2 state cross country championships in 2017 and 2018.
Stewart is also a standout in track and field for the Blue Devils. As a junior, he was the Class 3 state champion in the 800-meter run and the state runner-up in the 1,600-meter run. He also earned All-State medals with Maplewood’s 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.
