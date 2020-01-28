Nariyah Simmons, Hazelwood Central -Girls Basketball
The junior guard reached the 1,000-point plateau in her career last week in a victory over McCluer North.
The 5’2” Simmons scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Hawks to a 65-21 victory. She needed exactly 24 points to reach 1,000 career points.
For the season, Simmons is averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 assists and 3.8 steals in helping the Hawks to a 10-8 record.
Mykel Mathews, Hazelwood West -Girls Basketball
The senior standout recently scored her 1,000th career point in a victory over Alton.
In reaching the career milestone, Mathews scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Wildcats 64-37 victory.
For the season, Mathews is averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals in leading the Wildcats to an 8-3 record.
