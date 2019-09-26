The senior defensive end turned in a dominant performance in leading the Statesmen to their first victory of the season against Pattonville.
The 6’4” 245-pound Arinze recorded 10 tackles and a season-high four quarterback sacks in the Statesmen’s 41-20 victory. For the season, Arinze has recorded 30 tackles with six sacks. As a junior, he recorded 83 tackles with four sacks.
Arinze emerged as one of the top football prospects in the state of Missouri during the summer and compiled several scholarship offers from major colleges. He eventually gave a verbal commitment to Oklahoma University.
(0) comments
