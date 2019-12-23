The standout junior forward had a pair of big performances in Vikings’ victories last week.
The 6’7” Henry had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 65-51 victory over Northwest. He also had 23 points in a 65-58 victory over St. Charles West in the GAC-Suburban Challenge at Lindenwood University.
For the season, Henry is averaging 22 points and 6.8 rebounds a game in leading the Vikings to a 4-2 record. The Vikings will open play in their own Normandy Tournament on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.