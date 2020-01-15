The senior guard enjoyed two big games last week in leading the Titans to a pair of victories.
The 6’0” Weekly scored 36 points in a 77-67 victory over Mehlville at the Highland Shootout last Saturday. He also scored a game-high 22 points in a 71-43 victory over Bishop DuBourg.
For the season, Weekly is averaging 16 points, three assists and three steals in leading the Titans to a 10-2 season. He will be playing college basketball at Central Michigan University next season.
