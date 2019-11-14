The standout junior running back enjoyed a big performance in the Spartans’ victory over CBC on last weekend’s Class 6, District 1 semifinals.
Butts rushed for 171 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns in De Smet’s 35-14 victory. Butts scored on runs of three, 25 and 29 yards.
For the season, Butts has rushed for 1,016 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 10 yards per carry.
Top-ranked De Smet (11-0) will host Francis Howell for the District 1 championship on Friday night at 7 p.m.
