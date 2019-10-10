The senior running back had a big game in leading the Stars to a victory over Hazelwood East last Saturday.
Springfield rushed for 187 yards on 33 carries to lead McCluer North to a 32-14 victory. He scored on short runs of 1, 1 and 2 yards while averaging more than six yards per carry for the game.
For the season, Springfield has rushed for 762 yards on 107 carries and 13 touchdowns. He is averaging more than seven yards per carry in leading the Stars to a 5-1 record this season.
McCluer North will visit Oakville on Friday night at 7 p.m.
