The standout junior quarterback had a big performance in the Flyers’ victory at Neuqua Valley in Suburban Chicago last Friday night.
Macon amassed 402 yards and four touchdowns in the Flyers’ exciting 50-48 road victory. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He added 70 yards rushing and another score.
For the season, Macon has passed for 810 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore, Macon had 3,580 total yards and a combined 46 touchdowns last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.