The junior quarterback enjoyed a spectacular performance in leading the Flyers to the Class 6 state championship last weekend.
Macon amassed 395 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the Flyers’ 43-21 victory over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge in the Illinois Class 6 state championship game in DeKalb. Macon completed 13 of 19 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 91 yards and scored on a 47-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
For the season, Macon put up some tremendous numbers as he accounted for more than 5,000 total yards and 56 touchdowns. He completed 218 of 314 passes for 4,214 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing for 814 yards and 17 touchdowns.
East St. Louis finished the 2019 season with a 14-0 record to go along with its ninth state championship.
