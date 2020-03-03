Chris Hill, Brentwood - Boys Basketball
The senior standout led the Eagles to the Class 2, District 4 championship last week at Crystal City.
The 6’2” Hill had 27 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 59-53 victory over host Crystal City in the championship game. He had 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in a victory over Northwest Academy in the semifinals.
For the season, Hill is averaging 28.4 points, which is second in the St. Louis metro area. He is also averaging 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 steals while shooting 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
Brentwood faced Oran in the Class 2 Sectional playoffs on Wednesday night in Jackson.
Kalin Black, Christian-O’Fallon - Boys Basketball
The junior standout had a big week in leading the Eagles to the Class 3, District 8 championship at Winfield.
The 6’2” Black had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and scored the game winning basket in a 58-54 victory over Montgomery County in the championship game. He added 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 60-43 victory over Hermann in the semifinals.
For the season, Black is averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Christian-O’Fallon faced Lutheran North in the Class 3 sectional playoffs at Francis Howell Central.
