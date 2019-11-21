Darrius Jackson, Roosevelt - Football
The senior standout receiver enjoyed a big performance in the Roughriders’ 48-43 victory over Borgia in the Class 3, District 2 championship.
Jackson had 284 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns in the victory. He caught five passes for 205 yards and scored three touchdowns of 51, 52 and 19 yards. He also rushed for 69 yards and scored on a 69-yard touchdown run.
For the season, Jackson has 785 yards receiving and 243 yards rushing while scoring 14 touchdowns. On defense, he also has a team-high five interceptions. Roosevelt (11-1) will visit Kennett in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
Devin Willis, Mascoutah - Football
The senior running back had a big game in the Indians’ victory over Joliet Catholic in the IHSA Class 5 state quarterfinals.
Willis rushed for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns in Mascoutah’s 21-14 over Joliet, the defending Class 5 state champions. He scored the game-winner on a one-yard run with 16 seconds left in the game.
For the season, Willis has rushed for 1,989 yards with 32 touchdowns. He has amassed 2,175 yards of total offense on the season. Mascoutah (9-3) will host Rochester in the state semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.
