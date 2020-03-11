Jordan Peete, Ladue - Girls Basketball
The standout senior guard led the Rams to the Class 4, District 5 championship at Clayton last week.
The 5’6” Peete scored 26 points and handed out seven assists in the Rams’ 65-47 victory over John Burroughs in the championship game. Peete also had 19 points, seven assists and four steals in a 78-31 victory over Clayton in the semifinals.
For the season, Peete is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals in leading Ladue to a 22-4 record.
Kennedi Watkins, Marquette - Girls Basketball
The standout junior guard led the Mustangs to the Class 5, District 3 championship at Parkway South.
The 5’11” Watkins had 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 62-49 victory over Lafayette in the championship game. In the semifinals, she had 23 points and seven assists in a 73-55 victory over Parkway South.
For the season, Watkins is averaging 16.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 steals in leading the Mustangs to a 17-9 record heading into Wednesday night’s sectional playoff game against Kirkwood.
